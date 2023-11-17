Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Generative AI: The tipping point for future banking

In the lead up to Singapore Fintech Festival, Shayan Hazir, HSBC's Chief Digital Officer for ASEAN, considers initiatives to integrate Artificial Intelligence into current financial infrastructure and the importance of experimentation and collaboration for operational transformation. We discuss the challenges in data orchestration, responsible implementation, public utilities and identify future opportunities in this space.

764
