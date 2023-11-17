Generative AI: The tipping point for future banking

In the lead up to Singapore Fintech Festival, Shayan Hazir, HSBC's Chief Digital Officer for ASEAN, considers initiatives to integrate Artificial Intelligence into current financial infrastructure and the importance of experimentation and collaboration for operational transformation. We discuss the challenges in data orchestration, responsible implementation, public utilities and identify future opportunities in this space.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.