Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The true cost of compliance

At Sibos 2023, Grayson Clarke, Head of Market Planning and Marketing, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, presents insights from the recent True Cost of Financial Crime Compliance Study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, on how the evolving financial landscape is being shaped by an intricate network of regulations and sanctions, and the increasing use of AI.

Click here to find out more: True Cost of Financial Crime Compliance Study, 2023

527
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

4 h
Video
Insights into Cross-Border Payments
FinextraTV
09 Oct
Blog post
Three Tech Takeaways from Sibos 2023
Steve Morgan
06 Oct
Opinion
Why this tech CMO wants accountability for sustainability
Scott Hamilton
05 Oct
Video
Unlocking the value of digital assets
FinextraTV
05 Oct
Video
Optimizing customer experience through technology and operations
FinextraTV

Related Companies

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)