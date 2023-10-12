How digitalisation is shaking up the customer experience

At Sibos 2023, Marcus Sehr, Global Head of Global Treasury Management (GTM) Banks, Wells Fargo, and Joanne Strobel, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking Segments Solutions & Advisory, Wells Fargo GTM, discuss how changing customer demands impact banking strategies and explore the industry methods available to keep up with the shifting landscape.
