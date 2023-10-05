Unlocking the value of digital assets

At Sibos 2023, Hanna Zubko, Co-Founder and CEO, IntellectEU, and Kelly Mathieson, Chief Business Development Officer, Digital Asset, discuss the rising demand for interconnected applications, explore emerging fintech opportunities, and highlight the crucial role of system integrators as digital assets become more mainstream, creating new opportunities across financial markets.
