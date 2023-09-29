Trade finance – the weakest link?

At Sibos 2023, David Loeser, Senior Director, Product Strategy at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, discusses the trade finance gap and the impact of shifting regulations on financial institutions, cargo carriers and insurers. He also shares insights into red flags for potential sanctions violations and trade-based money laundering, plus the transformative power of digitization in bridging the trade finance gap.
