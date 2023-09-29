Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Trade finance – the weakest link?

At Sibos 2023, David Loeser, Senior Director, Product Strategy at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, discusses the trade finance gap and the impact of shifting regulations on financial institutions, cargo carriers and insurers. He also shares insights into red flags for potential sanctions violations and trade-based money laundering, plus the transformative power of digitization in bridging the trade finance gap.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

