What is the T+1 Transition?

At Sibos 2023, Michele Hillery, Managing Director, General Manager of NSCC Equity Clearing and DTC Settlement Service, DTCC, discusses the advantages of the T+1 transition, focusing on how it will impact firms trading US equities outside the US and the role Unique Transaction Identifiers have in enhancing post-trade efficiency within the T+1 framework.

