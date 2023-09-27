Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Perfect Payments Storm

At Sibos 2023, Dalbir Sahota, Senior Director, Product Management, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, and Ed Metzger, Vice President, Payments, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, discuss the financial industry's response to rising sanctions, the impact on banks and FIs correspondent networks, and the benefits of early sanction screenings in the payments process.

866
