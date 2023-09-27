The Perfect Payments Storm

At Sibos 2023, Dalbir Sahota, Senior Director, Product Management, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, and Ed Metzger, Vice President, Payments, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, discuss the financial industry's response to rising sanctions, the impact on banks and FIs correspondent networks, and the benefits of early sanction screenings in the payments process.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.