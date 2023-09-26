The Future of Competitive Advantage in Banking and Payments

Zhenya Winter, Head of Marketing – Financial Messaging, Bottomline, and Vitus Rotzer, CRO – Financial Messaging, Bottomline, discuss their recent report on the future of competitive advantage in banking & payments at Sibos 2023. Focusing on digital payments modernization strategies, they discuss banks & FIs plans for the year ahead and the transition to ISO 20022.

