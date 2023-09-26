Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Future of Competitive Advantage in Banking and Payments

Zhenya Winter, Head of Marketing – Financial Messaging, Bottomline, and Vitus Rotzer, CRO – Financial Messaging, Bottomline, discuss their recent report on the future of competitive advantage in banking & payments at Sibos 2023. Focusing on digital payments modernization strategies, they discuss banks & FIs plans for the year ahead and the transition to ISO 20022.

To find out more about the report click here: The Future of Competitive Advantage in Banking & Payments

