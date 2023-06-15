Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Spearheading borderless payments through business growth and mobile wallets

Ani Sane, TerraPay's Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, speaks at Money20/20 about TerraPay's next phase of growth, having raised a $100 million Series B funding round, followed by a strategic investment from Visa. We learn about the promotion of financial inclusion in cross-border payments through mobile wallets and the significant challenges that the industry still faces with borderless payments.

502
