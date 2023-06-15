Spearheading borderless payments through business growth and mobile wallets

Ani Sane, TerraPay's Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, speaks at Money20/20 about TerraPay's next phase of growth, having raised a $100 million Series B funding round, followed by a strategic investment from Visa. We learn about the promotion of financial inclusion in cross-border payments through mobile wallets and the significant challenges that the industry still faces with borderless payments.
