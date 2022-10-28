Chad Wallace, Executive Vice President of Commercial Solutions, Mastercard speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 about the future of global commerce, talking about what needs to be prioritised in today's payment landscape, how today's actions can build the future for technology and what can be achieved when commercial solutions and innovation come together.
