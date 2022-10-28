Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The Future of Global Commerce

Chad Wallace, Executive Vice President of Commercial Solutions, Mastercard speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 about the future of global commerce, talking about what needs to be prioritised in today's payment landscape, how today's actions can build the future for technology and what can be achieved when commercial solutions and innovation come together.

1742
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

7 h
Video
The Future of Global Commerce
FinextraTV
27 Oct
Video
The future of central bank digitalized currencies
FinextraTV
27 Oct
Video
Evolving innovation strategies
FinextraTV
27 Oct
Video
Growing interest in CBDCs and the emergence of Regulated Liability Networks
FinextraTV
25 Oct
Video
The innovative UI design leading payment technology
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Wholesale banking Predictions Retail banking DevOps Markets Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)