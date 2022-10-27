Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The future of central bank digitalized currencies

Alistair Brown, Global Head of Open Banking & Payments, EPAM speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, providing his views on central bank digitalized currencies and their future in banking. Examining the current variations of CBDCs and what integrating them into traditional systems will mean for the market, Brown considers where the control of CBDCs will solidify in a market where tech companies and banks are both playing.

1927
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Related Companies

EPAM Systems

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

DevOps Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets Payments Predictions

Keywords

CBDC

