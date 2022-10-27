The future of central bank digitalized currencies

Alistair Brown, Global Head of Open Banking & Payments, EPAM speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, providing his views on central bank digitalized currencies and their future in banking. Examining the current variations of CBDCs and what integrating them into traditional systems will mean for the market, Brown considers where the control of CBDCs will solidify in a market where tech companies and banks are both playing.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.