Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Evolving innovation strategies

Jennifer Peve, Head of Strategy & Business Development, DTCC joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, highlighting key trends emerging from discussions on digital transformation. She reviews what is driving market infrastructure innovation strategies, how post-trade innovation plans should be adapted to serve all market participants regardless of technological sophistication, and lessons learned as innovation strategies continue to evolve.

1833
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

12 h
Video
The future of central bank digitalized currencies
FinextraTV
15 h
Video
Evolving innovation strategies
FinextraTV
15 h
Video
Growing interest in CBDCs and the emergence of Regulated Liability Networks
FinextraTV
25 Oct
Video
The innovative UI design leading payment technology
FinextraTV
25 Oct
Video
The changing role of KYC analysts and the need for better UBO data
FinextraTV

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments Markets DevOps Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)