Evolving innovation strategies

Jennifer Peve, Head of Strategy & Business Development, DTCC joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, highlighting key trends emerging from discussions on digital transformation. She reviews what is driving market infrastructure innovation strategies, how post-trade innovation plans should be adapted to serve all market participants regardless of technological sophistication, and lessons learned as innovation strategies continue to evolve.
