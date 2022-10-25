Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The drive towards Central Bank Digitalized Currency

Panos Archondakis, Global Head of Banking and Wealth Management, EPAM joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 speaking off the back of a heated round table debate on CBDCs, offering views on how they can be utilized in both retail and wholesale banking, how consumers can benefit and what tensions are being found in the drive towards implementing the necessary infrastructure to support central bank digitalized currency.

2779
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Related Companies

epam

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Predictions Wholesale banking Payments DevOps Retail banking Wealth management

