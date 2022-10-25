The drive towards Central Bank Digitalized Currency

Panos Archondakis, Global Head of Banking and Wealth Management, EPAM joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 speaking off the back of a heated round table debate on CBDCs, offering views on how they can be utilized in both retail and wholesale banking, how consumers can benefit and what tensions are being found in the drive towards implementing the necessary infrastructure to support central bank digitalized currency.
