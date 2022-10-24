The Energy Transition – moving towards a greener economy

Ahead of the publication of his upcoming book, Professor Brian Scott-Quinn sits down with FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Discussing new technologies and the opportunities they present to banks, Professor Scott-Quinn evaluates environmental issues and how these can impact and change the nature of banking, and what this means for our future as we move towards a green economy. Scaling-up Clean Energy Technologies & Scaling-up their Financing By Professor Brian Scott-Quinn For further information on the publication, please contact bsq@icmacentre.ac.uk

3412