Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The Energy Transition – moving towards a greener economy

Ahead of the publication of his upcoming book, Professor Brian Scott-Quinn sits down with FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Discussing new technologies and the opportunities they present to banks, Professor Scott-Quinn evaluates environmental issues and how these can impact and change the nature of banking, and what this means for our future as we move towards a green economy. Scaling-up Clean Energy Technologies & Scaling-up their Financing By Professor Brian Scott-Quinn For further information on the publication, please contact bsq@icmacentre.ac.uk

3412
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

20 h
Video
The innovative UI design leading payment technology
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The changing role of KYC analysts and the need for better UBO data
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The evolution of the payment screening process with ISO20022
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The drive towards Central Bank Digitalized Currency
FinextraTV
24 Oct
Video
Tokenization in financial services
FinextraTV

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Markets Retail banking Predictions DevOps Wholesale banking Sustainable

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)