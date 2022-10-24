Instant + frictionless payments: A formula for customer success

Joanne Fraser, Managing Director, Transaction Banking Cash Product Head, UK and Europe, Standard Chartered joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss the arising opportunities with instant payments, what innovations businesses need to operate in a 24/7 payments world, and the technological advancements and collaborations we are seeing that enable frictionless payments.
