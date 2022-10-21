Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
A Sustainable and Equitable Financial Future

Simon Paris, CEO, Finastra joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss the dominant issues that are driving sustainability and ethics forward. Seeing sustainability and reaching ESG goals climb to the top of banks and businesses’ agendas, Paris identifies primary drivers in these changes, emerging opportunities and how Finastra’s own sustainable and ethical practices are leading the transformation in industry efforts.

