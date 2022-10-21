Solving sanctions with collaboration

Tom Scampion, CEO, GSS speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss the focus on overcoming sanctions within the regulations placed on payments, how instant and frictionless exchanges should be standard across the transactional chain, and what factors have happened, and further actions can be taken, to accelerate the innovation seen in the payment marketplace.
