Critical crossroads in new markets and the innovation overcoming it

Amit Dua, President, SunTec Business Solutions joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to assess what conversations the industry is having at this year's event, providing perspective on what catalyzes innovative solutions to hurdles in the market and how SunTec’s advanced open ecosystem has the capabilities to overcome the critical crossroads Banks face in accessing new markets and their customers.

7411
