A bright future: Solving cross-border settlement with RTGS.global

Dave Sissens, CEO, RTGS.global joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss the constraints that remain in cross-border payments and today’s settlement infrastructure, how the industry can ensure a truly real-time cross-border payment future, and why innovation in digital assets and alternative technology architecture are not enough to resolve the problem of cross-border settlement internationally.
