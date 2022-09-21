Progressive finance for a changing world: What to expect from Sibos 2022!

FinextraTV speaks to Global Head of Sibos, Jaime Lee, in the lead up to the much anticipated hybrid event. We hear how delegates will benefit from the virtual and in-person format, the thought behind the theme of 2022, ‘Progressive finance for a changing world’, how discussions around digital transformation and navigating new risks have moved on, and how the need to drive sustainability and ethical change within the industry will be reflected in the agenda.

