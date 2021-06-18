Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How European institutions can further increase their presence in the payments market

Eric Bierry, Deputy CEO of Sopra Banking Software, speaks to FinextraTV in the lead-up to EBAday 2021 about the evolution of the European Payments Market. We hear how the European institutions can further increase their presence in the market, how Sopra Banking Software can help banks to answer the challenges presented along the way, and how they support their European customers.

654
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Video
How European institutions can further increase their presence in the payments market
FinextraTV
3 h
Video
Digital transformation designed to upscale & streamline treasury processes
FinextraTV
3 h
Video
Intesa Sanpaolo's top trends from instant payments to cross borders
FinextraTV
3 h
News
Shrap aims to replace coins with chargecard and app
Newsdesk
4 h
Blog post
Post-Covid Cross-Border Ecommerce is a Golden Opportunity for Retailers
Sam Ranieri

Related Companies

Sopra Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)