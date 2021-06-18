How European institutions can further increase their presence in the payments market

Eric Bierry, Deputy CEO of Sopra Banking Software, speaks to FinextraTV in the lead-up to EBAday 2021 about the evolution of the European Payments Market. We hear how the European institutions can further increase their presence in the market, how Sopra Banking Software can help banks to answer the challenges presented along the way, and how they support their European customers.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.