FinextraTV & ResponsibleRisk's Film Review of Our Planet: Too Big to Fail

Together they evaluate the film’s purpose, solution, the evidence it presents, and the action it calls for as they focus on the problems presented by climate change and biodiversity loss. They highlight the 5 steps businesses can take to help make systemic change, towards a stable future and how SF.Live is bringing together diverse stakeholders in a multi-disciplinary group to highlight the art of the possible and continue the narrative of the film.

CLICK HERE to watch Our Planet: Too Big to Fail, a film inspired by the Netflix series, Our Planet. 

