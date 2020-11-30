Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Introducing The Customer-Centric Bank of the Future

Andy Farmer, CIO, MOX Bank & Chris Ortiz, Group Chief Executive, Global Markets and Regional Manager for APAC and UK at GFT speak to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about the arrival of the customer-centric bank of the future. We hear how MOX has recently become recognised as one of the leading virtual bank projects in the world, gaining momentum & new customers at a rapid rate, and how GFT was able to support MOX in the delivery of this ambitious project.

GFT MOX

