Introducing The Customer-Centric Bank of the Future

Andy Farmer, CIO, MOX Bank & Chris Ortiz, Group Chief Executive, Global Markets and Regional Manager for APAC and UK at GFT speak to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about the arrival of the customer-centric bank of the future. We hear how MOX has recently become recognised as one of the leading virtual bank projects in the world, gaining momentum & new customers at a rapid rate, and how GFT was able to support MOX in the delivery of this ambitious project.

