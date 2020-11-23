Driving the Future of Cross-Border Payments

Lance Homer, Global Head of Equinix’s Digital Payments and Banking Ecosystem, speaks off the back of EBADay about the value being created from the increased adoption of real-time payments across Europe and how this is modernising payment platforms and driving innovation. We hear about where we are with Open Banking and real-time payments, the development of ISO2022, and what challenges are still left to tackle.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.