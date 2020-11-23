Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Driving the Future of Cross-Border Payments

Lance Homer, Global Head of Equinix’s Digital Payments and Banking Ecosystem, speaks off the back of EBADay about the value being created from the increased adoption of real-time payments across Europe and how this is modernising payment platforms and driving innovation. We hear about where we are with Open Banking and real-time payments, the development of ISO2022, and what challenges are still left to tackle.

308
