Klarna responds to Covid-19 & the buy-now, pay-later critics

Alex Marsh, Senior Analytics Director, Klarna UK, speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about the impact of the pandemic on public spending and where have we seen a shift in behavior, how Klarna's lending criteria has changed due to COVID-19, how they are responding to the buy-now, pay-later economy critics and how their merchant and consumer offering has changed in recent months.
