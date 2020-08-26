Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Klarna responds to Covid-19 & the buy-now, pay-later critics

Alex Marsh, Senior Analytics Director, Klarna UK, speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about the impact of the pandemic on public spending and where have we seen a shift in behavior, how Klarna's lending criteria has changed due to COVID-19, how they are responding to the buy-now, pay-later economy critics and how their merchant and consumer offering has changed in recent months.

590
