Damian Payiatakis Head of Impact Investing at Barclays and David Newman CO Founder of Delio spoke with Richard Peers ResponsibleRisk about the launch and progress of Impact Agora, a new platform for the impact investing ecosystem which enables deal sharing between accelerators, fund managers, investor networks, corporates, family offices, foundations and wealth managers.
Editorial | what does this mean?
