Impact Agora: A new platform for the impact investing ecosystem

Damian Payiatakis Head of Impact Investing at Barclays and David Newman CO Founder of Delio spoke with Richard Peers ResponsibleRisk about the launch and progress of Impact Agora, a new platform for the impact investing ecosystem which enables deal sharing between accelerators, fund managers, investor networks, corporates, family offices, foundations and wealth managers.

