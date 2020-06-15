View From Sustainable Finance.Live: Addressing the Challenges of Impact Investing

Anna Poberezhna, CEO & Founder, Smart4Tech speaks off the back of Sustainable Finance.Live about her involvement in the event and the challenges discussed in the workshop 'Impact Investing' around building an Impact Investment portfolio that evidences the deliverables, create suitable returns, and can be managed with required ROI.
