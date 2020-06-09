Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
A View From: Reporting and Data to Build an ESG Portfolio

Jess Panni, Principle, Endjin, speaks off the back of SustainableFinance.Live's session on Reporting and Data to Build an ESG Portfolio where expert attendees spoke about Data Management and discussed the challenges of building a Passive investing Index drive portfolio for Institutional Investors using ESG and other data. He talks about overcoming these challenges and identifying opportunities to create sound portfolios that deliver returns for all stakeholders.

Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

