Material World Data, Accounting & Sustainability Reporting

Dr Matthew Smith Chief Product Officer at Agrimetrics following 12 years as a scientist and architect at Microsoft, Mark Line a Director of Challenge Sustainability, which provides consultancy services to international companies on sustainability strategy, reporting and communications and Kristian Ronn, Co-Founder & CEO of Normative who help companies assess their social and environmental impact by analysing data inside their ERP systems using artificial intelligence sat down with Richard Peers of ResponsibleRisk to debate what is going on at the cutting edge of Sustainability data analysis.

