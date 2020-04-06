Climate change, Covid19 and the importance of Sustainable Investing

Richard Peers, Founder, Responsible Risk, and Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV, discuss the goals behind SustainableFinance.Live and how we should think of climate risk as investment risk, the complex building blocks that make up our sprouting green economies and the importance of using technology and better quality data to achieve our sustainable goals. Richard runs through the challenges within the social and governance side of ESG, conscious capitalism, the triple bottom line and considers the link between Covid19 and the importance of Sustainable Investing for the future.

