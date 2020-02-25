Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Benefits of Fintech, Regtech and the Role of Compliance in 2020

Susannah Hammond, Senior Regulatory Intelligence Expert, Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence, speaks off the back of the Fintech, Regtech and the Role of Compliance Report 2020, about the benefits fintech and regtech offer, their operational efficiencies and effectiveness, the improved services for customers and greater business opportunities they provide. Susannah also sheds light on why some firms haven't deployed fintech or regtech, what's stopping them and how the concern about lack of skills is being addressed.

“The financial services industry has much to gain from the effective implementation of Fintech, regtech and insurtech but the practical reality is there are numerous challenges to overcome before the potential benefits can be realised.”

Download the full Fintech, Regtech and the Role of Compliance Report 2020 here.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

