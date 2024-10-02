View From

Generative AI's Impact and Opportunities in Banking

Join FinextraTV as Shanker Ramamurthy, Global Managing Partner Banking & Financial Markets at IBM Consulting, and John Duigenan, General Manager Global Financial Services at IBM, unveil new global financial services survey findings. Explore the current state of generative AI adoption, the challenges and opportunities it presents, and the most impactful use cases revolutionising the banking industry. Delve into discussions on Open Banking, industry standards such as DORA, and trustworthy AI, and discover how financial institutions are set to leverage generative AI in the coming year.

