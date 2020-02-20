Sound advice on Sustainable Investing

William Armitage, Head of Business Development at Route2, sat down with Richard Peers to discuss Route2’s role advising both corporates and investors. If Sustainable Investing is about understanding the data that informs the value of the underlying asset, then Route2’s 'Total Capital Accounting' approach for evaluating and understanding societal impact and its connection to value creation and value erosion, has to be an approach worth greater consideration. Will talks through one of Route2’s corporate case studies The Crown Estate, and offers fascinating insight into how the many sources of data they consume are advancing their Investor Analytics solution.

