/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

OakNorth to embed GPT tools from OpenAI across its business

OakNorth, the UK digital bank for SMEs, has signed a deal with OpenAI to embed generative AI technologies across its business.

  1 Be the first to comment

OakNorth to embed GPT tools from OpenAI across its business

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

OakNorth is already deploying AI across horizontal and vertical initiatives - from digital lending to functional-led AI enhancement projects, as well as firmwide AI adoption.

Under the collaboration with OpenAI, the bank says it will deliver faster and more bespoke experiences for customers, with custom-built GPT tools enhancing everything from deal structuring and term drafting to real-time query handling.

Rishi Khosla, co-founder and CEO at OakNorth, says: “Through this collaboration with OpenAI, we’ll be able to deliver even greater personalisation and speed for our customers, as well as enhancing our operational efficiency. By embedding AI across every layer of our business, we’re building a smarter, leaner, and more impactful bank - one that delivers even better outcomes for entrepreneurs and is able to stay ahead of the curve.”

Sponsored [Webinar] The Next Fintech Frontier: A path to enhanced cross-border solutions amidst economic uncertainty
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

OakNorth

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

NatWest inks collaboration deal with OpenAI

/ai

Nubank partners OpenAI to smooth customer experience

/ai

BNY and OpenAI strike deal to develop AI platform

/ai

BBVA inks OpenAI deal to bring ChatGPT to employees

/payments

OakNorth partners Marqeta to offer SMEs commercial debit cards

/devops

LHV Bank to offer ChatGPT to all employees

/wholesale

OakNorth moves into business banking market

/devops

Mizuho to roll out generative AI to employees

/wealth

Morgan Stanley and Stripe tap into OpenAI's GPT-4

/wholesale

OakNorth Bank acquires 50% stake in ASK Partners

/wholesale

OakNorth reports 73% increase in pre-tax profits

[Webinar] PaaS, Cloud and Instant Payments in the Spotlight: Overcoming Outsourcing ChallengesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] PaaS, Cloud and Instant Payments in the Spotlight: Overcoming Outsourcing Challenges

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept