Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

OakNorth

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OakNorth reports 73% increase in pre-tax profits

OakNorth reports 73% increase in pre-tax profits

UK small business lender OakNorth is reporting a stellar performance in 2021, posting a 73% increase in pre-tax profits to £134.5 million and a 60% increase in new lending to £1.8 billion.

Since its launch in September 2015, OakNorth Bank has lent over £6.9B to support scale-up businesses across the UK.

The lender has had considerable succcess in packaging up its software suite for on-sale to major banks, including SMBC, ABN Amro, Capital One, PNC, and Fifth Third.

Run independently as a sister entity to the bank, OakNorth's ON Credit Intelligence Suite is credited with supporting an exceptional credit rack record, with the firm reporting only twelve cases in default since its inception over six years ago. Of these, six have been resolved with 100% recovery.

In December, OakNorth made its first acquisition, taking a 100% stake in cashflow forecasting app Fluidly.

Rishi Khosla, CEO and co-founder, says: “2021 marked a significant period of growth for our business, during which we surpassed the £100 million milestone in net income after just six years of operation. We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum and supporting the change-makers, productivity-drivers, job-creators, and innovators who are helping fuel the economic recovery, even as uncertainty lingers. We have come an incredibly long way in a short amount of time, and are really excited about what the future holds for our customers as we continue on our mission to empower the Missing Middle.”

Related Companies

OakNorth

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Trending

Related News
OakNorth makes first acquisition
/wholesale

OakNorth makes first acquisition

Former chancellor Hammond probed over OakNorth lobbying
/regulation

Former chancellor Hammond probed over OakNorth lobbying

SMBC invests $30 million in OakNorth

17 Nov 2020

OakNorth CFO: SMEs need agile assistance from UK government amid Coronavirus crisis

17 Mar 2020

OakNorth wins tech deal with NIBC Bank

02 Jul 2019

OakNorth raises $440 million for US expansion

08 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools

  2. Anonymous hacks Central Bank of Russia

  3. Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

  4. Banking as a service gaining unstoppable momentum

  5. JPMorgan Chase under fire from investors over huge tech spending - FT

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale