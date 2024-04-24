Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Marqeta OakNorth

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OakNorth partners Marqeta to offer SMEs commercial debit cards

OakNorth partners Marqeta to offer SMEs commercial debit cards

UK small business lender OakNorth has teamed up with Marqeta to offer commercial debit cards to its customers.

OakNorth says that the speed, flexibility and reliability of Marqeta's card issuing platform will help customers see a more holistic view of their finances and more efficiently track spending and manage cash flow.

SME customers will benefit from the services typically only available to commercial banking customers, including deposit accounts and tools to automate bill payments, helping them plan for rising costs and thrive amid economic uncertainty.

Kristjan Kaar, chief product officer, OakNorth, says: “We selected Marqeta because of its innovative approach to building a card programme that would enable us to create a bespoke experience for our customers and support them in their growth ambitions.”

Todd Pollak, chief revenue officer, Marqeta, adds: “OakNorth Bank knows the complexities facing SMEs today, and by partnering with Marqeta, will be able to provide their customers with debit cards with customisable controls that help to limit spending and give customers a full view of expenses, along with tools to help them invest more in their business."

Related Companies

Marqeta OakNorth

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Trending

  1. Central banks embark on tokenisation project

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Blair Institute sets out &#39;progressive vision&#39; for fintech

  5. Apple offer to open up NFC payments access set for EU approval - Reuters

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks