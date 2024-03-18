LHV Bank to offer ChatGPT to all employees

Lond-based LHV Bank has signed a deal with OpenAI to licence ChatGPT Enterprise, providing unlimited access to the GenAI toolset for all of its employees.

LHV Bank is working with OpenAI to implement ChatGPT Enterprise across its operations, including supporting a nominated team of champion users as well as educating all employees on potential applications.



Adopting the ChatGPT Enterprise edition offers significant advantages and unique features beyond the standard ChatGPT version. Under the deal, LHV Bank employees will benefit from improved interaction quality, greater customisation options and advanced data handling.



Erki Kilu, CEO of LHV Bank Limited says the company plans to hire dedicated AI engineers to help employees realise their ideas and visions of adopting AI in various day-to-day processes.



“We are very excited about the potential of utilising ChatGPT across our organisation," he says. "It can be a colleague’s personal assistant, sparring partner, creative collaborator and trusted advisor, across a myriad of applications from coding and data analysis to market research and value innovation. We can see huge potential for it to help us increase automation and efficiency across all aspects of our operations, as well as build new customer solutions.”