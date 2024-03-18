Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

LHV Bank

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
LHV Bank to offer ChatGPT to all employees

LHV Bank to offer ChatGPT to all employees

Lond-based LHV Bank has signed a deal with OpenAI to licence ChatGPT Enterprise, providing unlimited access to the GenAI toolset for all of its employees.

LHV Bank is working with OpenAI to implement ChatGPT Enterprise across its operations, including supporting a nominated team of champion users as well as educating all employees on potential applications.

Adopting the ChatGPT Enterprise edition offers significant advantages and unique features beyond the standard ChatGPT version. Under the deal, LHV Bank employees will benefit from improved interaction quality, greater customisation options and advanced data handling.

Erki Kilu, CEO of LHV Bank Limited says the company plans to hire dedicated AI engineers to help employees realise their ideas and visions of adopting AI in various day-to-day processes.

“We are very excited about the potential of utilising ChatGPT across our organisation," he says. "It can be a colleague’s personal assistant, sparring partner, creative collaborator and trusted advisor, across a myriad of applications from coding and data analysis to market research and value innovation. We can see huge potential for it to help us increase automation and efficiency across all aspects of our operations, as well as build new customer solutions.”

Related Companies

LHV Bank

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Trending

Related News
OCBC rolls out ChatGPT-based bot to all employees
/markets

OCBC rolls out ChatGPT-based bot to all employees

LHV Bank partners Raisin to enter personal savings market
/retail

LHV Bank partners Raisin to enter personal savings market

Half of Klarna employees using ChatGPT Enterprise

30 Aug 2023

JPMorgan uses ChatGPT to analyse Fed speeches - Bloomberg.

27 Apr 2023

JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

23 Feb 2023

LHV UK enters SME loans market

20 Dec 2022

LHV UK secures €35 million to fund new UK bank

07 Jun 2022

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches open banking-powered subscription management tool

  2. Banks to be given more time to investigate APP fraud

  3. JPMorgan plans major roll out of biometric payments

  4. Deutsche Bank cuts bonuses over botched Postbank IT integration

  5. NatWest invests in Icon Solutions

Research
See all reports »
APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring