Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

OakNorth

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OakNorth moves into business banking market

OakNorth moves into business banking market

UK small business lender OakNorth is moving into the business banking market, promising SMEs a tailored menu of products and services supported by a dedicated account manager.

Since its inception in September 2015, OakNorth has lent over £10bn to support scale-up businesses across the UK. The lender has also had considerable succcess in packaging up its software suite for on-sale to major banks, including SMBC, ABN Amro, Capital One, PNC, and Fifth Third.

Rather than overwhelming businesses with a menu of products and features - many of which may be irrelevant to the business in question - OakNorth intends to work directly alongside founders, CFOs, CEOs, and directors in a phased Beta launch.

Each business will be assigned a dedicated OakNorth Business Partner who will understand their strategic goals, and provide tailored information on OakNorth’s products and services, rather than simply offering a loan or a savings account.

Rishi Khosla, co-founder and CEO of OakNorth, comments: “We know from the last eight years of serving our customers that they don’t feel their banking needs are being met by incumbents or other neobanks. They continue to be overlooked and underserved. Given ongoing economic challenges, it is essential that these businesses have the right banking partner to support them, and we are excited to step up to fill this need.”

Related Companies

OakNorth

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Trending

Related News
OakNorth Bank acquires 50% stake in ASK Partners
/wholesale

OakNorth Bank acquires 50% stake in ASK Partners

OakNorth reports 73% increase in pre-tax profits
/wholesale

OakNorth reports 73% increase in pre-tax profits

OakNorth makes first acquisition

14 Dec 2021

Former chancellor Hammond probed over OakNorth lobbying

11 Aug 2021

SMBC invests $30 million in OakNorth

17 Nov 2020

OakNorth raises $440 million for US expansion

08 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  2. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  3. European Payments Initiative closes acquisition of iDeal and Payconiq

  4. Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

  5. Singapore to test interoperable QR Code scheme

Research
See all reports »
What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024