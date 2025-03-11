Nubank partners OpenAI to smooth customer experience

Brazil's Nubank is working with OpenAI on a host of services and features for its 114 million customers.

0

The digital banking juggernaut first worked with OpenAI to create a custom enterprise search tool, giving employees quick access to FAQs, brand guidelines, and internal policies.



Powered by GPT‑4o and GPT‑4o mini, the tool integrates Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques to fetch and prioritise relevant documents, delivering accurate answers without any need to navigate siloed and incomplete information repositories.



With a chat-based interface, the tool is now used by over 5000 employees monthly to boost productivity, accelerate onboarding, and resolve queries more efficiently.



Since then, Nubank has expanded its use of OpenAI's tech, rolling out a call centre copilot that helps human agents with conversation summaries and recommended answers.



The bank has also built an AI Assistant powered by GPT‑4o to answer customers directly. The assistant handles up to five automated interactions before escalating, managing over two million chats monthly.



Nubank says that these tools help it resolve queries 2.3x faster with higher accuracy.



Now, the lender is piloting the use of GPT-4o to tackle fraud by scrutinising transaction records, customer communications, and submitted documents, identifying patterns and anomalies indicative of potential foul play.