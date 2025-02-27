/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BNY and OpenAI strike deal to develop AI platform

US-based investment bank and global custodian BNY has agreed a deal with OpenAI, the creator of generative AI platform ChatGPT, to help with the development of the bank's proprietary AI platform Eliza.

  2 Be the first to comment

BNY and OpenAI strike deal to develop AI platform

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, the deal will give BNY, previously known as Bank of New York Mellon, access to OpenAI's numerous resources including Deep Reseach, a web-browsing tool that has just been rolled out to all ChatGPT users.

The report quotes Sarthak Pattanaik, head of BNY's AI hub, as saying: "We feel AI has transformational power and will be part of every product and service.

In return, OpenAI will gain more insight into how its models perform when carrying out complex tasks in real-world situations, according to the WSJ report. 

OpenAI's chief operating officer Brad Lightcap cited the banking sector as one of the most prolific users of AI as well as a recruiter of top talent and a filer of numerous AI-related patents. 

“We’ve felt a lot of pull and a lot of demand there,” said Lightcap. “I don’t suspect that’s going to let up.”

 

 

Sponsored [New Report] Confirmation of Payee progress and APP fraud mitigation: Where are we now?
 

Share

 
2
 
 
 

Related Company

BNY OpenAI

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wealth management /retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

big data machine learning

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

BNY sends largest instant payment in US history

/ai

NextGen: AI – OpenAI, others facing delays with training new LLMs

/ai

BBVA inks OpenAI deal to bring ChatGPT to employees

/devops

OpenAI, Google pledge to build responsible AI

/cloud

BNY Mellon partners Microsoft for data and analytics

/cloud

EBAday: Banks exploring new strategies in AI, data, and cloud

[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?Finextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept