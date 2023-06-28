Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mizuho

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Cloud Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Operational risk Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mizuho to roll out generative AI to employees

Mizuho to roll out generative AI to employees

Japanese bank Mizuho has made Microsoft’s OpenAI platform available to its 45,000 workers.

As reported by Bloomberg, the technology will be used to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation and to inspire more tech-focused development from its staff.

According to Toshitake Ushiwatari, general manager of the bank’s digital planning department, the move is akin to “poking a beehive”, such is the excitement among employees to referring to the excitement among employees keen to submit their ideas for consideration. “They believe it will reshape the globe, sparking disruptive innovation,” he added.

The move comes at a time when other banks globally, and especially in the US, are placing restrictions on generative AI platforms, such as Chat GPT.

For example, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have all banned employees from using the technology for bank business.

Japan’s privacy watchdog, the Personal Information Protection Commission, has also issued a warning to OpenAI about the use of customer data, while the recent G7 meeting in Japan featured a debate on regulating this nascent technology market.

In contrast to the Wall Street banks, Mizuho has been a keen user of generative AI, as have other Japanese banks, including Daiwa Securities Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Earlier this month, Mizuho announced a trial with Fujitsu’s generative AI technology in order to streamline the maintenance and development of its systems.

Related Companies

Mizuho

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Cloud Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Operational risk Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Trending

Related News
Mizuho trials Fujitsu generative AI tech
/retail

Mizuho trials Fujitsu generative AI tech

Mizuho to shift operations to Google Cloud
/cloud

Mizuho to shift operations to Google Cloud

Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

29 Nov 2021

Fujitsu, JCB and Mizuho to test digital identity interoperability

20 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023