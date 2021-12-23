Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Finextra&#39;s year in review

Finextra's year in review

With 2021 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most popular news items and community engagement activities over the course of the past year.

Top news stories of 2021

January

Bitcoin may 'break down altogether' - BIS chief

Bitcoin may "break down altogether", according to BIS general manager Agustin Carstens, who has also poured cold water on stablecoin projects such as the Facebook-led Diem and argued that if digital currencies are needed they should be issued by central banks.

February

Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

Ripple has accused the Securities and Exchange Commission of distorting the facts about the status of its cryptocurrency XRP in its first formal response to a regulatory lawsuit filed in December.

March

Chime investigating $30bn listing

American digital banking firm Chime has been talking to investment banks about an initial public offering that would value it at $30 billion, according to Reuters.

April

Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

Revolut has launched a glow-in-the-dark debit card in partnership with two-times world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua as part of a programme to raise funds for independent boxing gyms across the UK.

May

Controversial fintech Lanistar scores FCA approval

Lanistar, the much-hyped fintech that found itself in hot water with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority last year, says it has now secured the regulator's approval to operate as an Electronic Money Directive (EMD) agent of payments firm Modulr.

June

Big banks back Swift's new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

Messaging network Swift has secured support from six leading global banks for the forthcoming roll out of its new transaction management platform, which is set to go live in November 2022.

July

Chase customers become instant billionaires

A number of lucky Chase Bank customers have become billionaires overnight after a technical glitch dumped huge sums of money into their accounts.

August

GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

Digital identity firm GlobaliD has teamed up with digital currency outfit Uphold on a Mastercard debit card that gives users cashback in the form of XRP.

September

IOTA tapped by EU to enable region’s blockchain infrastructure

The IOTA non-profit and its distributed ledger technology has been named as one of seven providers selected by the Commission to develop the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (ESBI).

October

Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Accenture has acquired financial change management consultancy BCS Consulting, extending its industry advisory expertise and experience in areas including payments, Open Banking, operational resilience, financial crime and cost optimisation.

November

Amazon to ban Visa credit cards in the UK

Amazon UK is to stop accepting credit cards from Visa, blaming the ban on the 'high cost of payments'.

December

Lloyds on-site technology deemed “not fit for purpose” in leaked video

A senior Lloyds banker has warned its existing on-site technology is “not fit for purpose” during a recorded internal meeting acquired by the Mail on Sunday. This technology holds the vast majority of the bank’s data and services.

Most commented

Amazon to ban Visa credit cards in the UK

Lloyds gives users control over contactless limits amid fraud fears

Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU

UBS: Fingerprint cards will generate $5bn in bank revenues by 2026

Tony Craddock: FCA’s ‘Dear CEO letter likely to destabilise the e-money sector’

Blogs

Crypto forecast for the first half of 2021

There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Blockchains comparison: what is the actual difference? Cardano, Elrond, Polkadot and Ethereum 2.0

Everything you need to know about Crypto Trading Bots

Understanding Tokenomics: The Real Value of Crypto

[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

