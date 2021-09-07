Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Identity

Keywords

Blockchain ID verification Network/systems management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
IOTA tapped by EU to enable region’s blockchain infrastructure

IOTA tapped by EU to enable region’s blockchain infrastructure

The non-profit and its distributed ledger technology has been named as one of seven providers selected by the Commission to develop the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (ESBI).

Announced in 2018, EU Member States and the European Commission joined forces to form the European Blockchain Partnership (EBP) to work toward blockchain-based services for the benefit of citizens, society and the economy.

The Commission explains that the EBSI’s vision is to leverage blockchain to the creation of cross-border services for public administrations and their ecosystems to verify information and make services trustworthy. Since 2020, EBSI has deployed a network of distributed blockchain nodes across Europe, supporting applications focused on selected use-cases. EBSI is the first EU-wide blockchain infrastructure, driven by the public sector.

The EBSI network’s nodes will be run by both the Commission and by individual member states, with planned use cases currently including digital management of educational credentials, establishment of trusted audit trails in notarisation, SME financing, data sharing between authorities and a European digital ID.

The initiative is backed by the Commission to develop and test blockchain solutions for the digital single market. The IOTA Foundation is one of seven European tech companies that have been selected by the EU to participate in the EU blockchain pre-commercial procurement. The six other companies include:

  • IOV42 Ltd
  • Stichting Dyne.org, Infocert Spa, Riddle and Co Gmbh
  • Orange Business Belgium SA
  • Chromaway AB
  • Billon Spolka Z Ograniczona Odpowiedzialnoscia
  • Westpole Belgium, Net Service Spa, Flosslab s.r.l

Dominik Schiener, co-founder and chairman of the IOTA Foundation commented on the announcement: “EBSI is an excellent fit, both technologically and ideologically. We do not need to adapt an existing blockchain or to start developing a new solution that fits EBSI’s needs. Our core technology already offers a near-perfect match to the strict requirements and precise specifications for a European ledger infrastructure, and it is ready for widespread adoption with only minimal adjustment.”

Dr. Navin Ramachandran, deputy chairman of the board of directors of the IOTA Foundation furthered: “The notion of an open-access, scalable, and versatile distributed ledger technology that will form the backbone of Europe’s digital single market is a natural fit to our own guiding principles.”

“Creating a blockchain network on a continental scale is an ambitious and technically challenging endeavour - just the kind of project IOTA has been built for,” added Dr. Serguei Popov, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of the IOTA Foundation.

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Identity

Keywords

Blockchain ID verification Network/systems management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Trending

Related News
Standard Chartered and Linklogis team on trade finance platform
/wholesale

Standard Chartered and Linklogis team on trade finance platform

Polynetwork says crooks have returned some of $610m hack haul after Twitter plea
/crypto

Polynetwork says crooks have returned some of $610m hack haul after Twitter plea

BBVA taps into Ant's Trusple blockchain platform

11 Aug

CoreChain raises funds for blockchain-based B2B payments network

04 Aug

Trending

  1. Debt collection: The hidden downside of BNPL

  2. Fired credit union employee gets revenge by wiping 20GB of data

  3. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

  4. Central banks to develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC settlement

  5. Worldline&#39;s 85,000 Swiss merchants can now accept crypto at the POS

Research
See all reports »
Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel