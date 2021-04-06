Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments
Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

Revolut has launched a glow-in-the-dark debit card in partnership with two-times world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua as part of a programme to raise funds for independent boxing gyms across the UK.

For every limited edition Anthony Joshua card ordered, Revolut will donate £1.00 to support federated boxing clubs in England and Scotland, with a minimum £50,000 in funding set aside for the project.

Facilities such as gyms and leisure centres were not included in the UK Government’s Sport Winter Survival Package that was announced late last year, and sports charity ukactive has estimated that 400 facilities have closed their doors permanently since the beginning of the pandemic and another 2,400 gyms are at risk.

Boxing clubs supported by the scheme will have their own unique referral code, and will receive £1 for every card purchased using that code. The gym who refers the most will also receive an additional £10k.

The card, which is branded with Anthony Joshua’s motto, 258, is black and white during the daylight and transforms to a luminous green and black in the dark.

Says Joshua: "Without my local gym I would not be where I am today. Across the UK, there are kids and adults alike using these gyms to improve their physical and mental health, and keep themselves off the streets. I am really pleased my Revolut card will make a real difference.”

