Chase customers become instant billionaires

A number of lucky Chase Bank customers have become billionaires overnight after a technical glitch dumped huge sums of money into their accounts.

A Louisana family breifly became the 25th richest people on earth after Chase deposited $50 billion into their checking account.

Talking about his windfall, Baton Rouge real-estate agent Darren James told Fox news: “I was a billionaire for four days. It was a cool feeling, even though you couldn’t do anything with it.

“We knew it wasn’t ours. We didn’t earn it, so we couldn’t do anything with it. We couldn’t spend it — that would be theft."

He claims to know of at least 150 other people who have been the beneficiaries of mystery deposits.

A Florida woman revealed how she found nearly $1 billion in her Chase account when she went to withdraw just $20 from an ATM — then struggled to get hold of anyone to help her return the cash.

For others, the experience has been more horrifying. Last month a shocked teen TikToker posted a screenshot of a Chase account statement showing that she was $50 billion in debt. Other social median users joined in with similar tales of woe.

Chase says the issue has now been resolved.

"We had a technical glitch over a week ago impacting a limited number of accounts,” a company spokesperson told Fox in a statement. “The issue has been resolved and those accounts are now showing accurate balances.”

JPMorgan Chase

