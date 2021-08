Digital identity firm GlobaliD has teamed up with digital currency outfit Uphold on a Mastercard debit card that gives users cashback in the form of XRP.

The card is being offered to US members of the 40,000-strong 'XRP Army' community on GlobaliD who have downloaded the company's mobile wallet.



Users add funds to the card via a bank account, payment card or from crypto. When they make purchases, they can earn up to five per cent cash back in XRP rewards.