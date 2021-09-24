Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds gives users control over contactless limits amid fraud fears

Lloyds gives users control over contactless limits amid fraud fears

Lloyds Banking Group customers will be able to set their own limits when the new £100 ceiling on contactless card payments comes into effect next month.

The upcoming hike in the contactless spending limit on consumer debit cards has raised fears that they could become a target for fraudsters, who can escape unchecked for at least five transactions when tapping to pay at high street retailers.

Lloyds says it is responding to customer concerns by introducing new card controls in its mobile app, which will enable users to move the limits in £5 increments of between £30 and £95. Customers will also be given the option to switch off contactless functionality all together, opting for PIN entry at the checkout instead.

Philip Robinson, personal current accounts, payments and fraud and financial crime director at Lloyds Banking Group, comments: “We’ve listened to customer feedback to introduce this option which will allow them to make the most of the £100 limit in a way that works for them.”

The app udpate will be available for customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

Lloyds may be the first to publicise the move but most other banks will also be working to upgrade their apps. Starling Bank first raised the possibility when the uplift to a £100 contactless limited was mooted earlier this year.

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Trending

Related News
UK contactless limit to rise to £100 in October
/payments

UK contactless limit to rise to £100 in October

Pandemic drives annual surge in A2A payments and contactless transactions in UK
/payments

Pandemic drives annual surge in A2A payments and contactless transactions in UK

Contactless payments surge across Europe

07 Apr

Sunak to pitch increase in contactless limit to £100 as 'Brexit dividend'

02 Mar

Covid-19: Contactless ATM withdrawals go mainstream

19 Feb

Nine-in-ten of all UK in-store card payments made with contactless

22 Jan

Trending

  1. Barclays hires Amazon payments head to lead POS finance business

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  4. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  5. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity