retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Accenture has acquired financial change management consultancy BCS Consulting, extending its industry advisory expertise and experience in areas including payments, Open Banking, operational resilience, financial crime and cost optimisation.

Founded in 2001, London-based BCS Consulting’s 250 strong team joins Accenture’s UK Financial Services Strategy and Consulting practice.

The takeover builds on some of Accenture’s most recent financial services acquisitions - Mudano, Orbium and Parker Fitzgerald - and expands its client offering to some of the biggest tech transformation challenges facing banks today.

“Financial services firms continue to contend with core challenges that have been intensified by the pandemic, such as unmanageable cost levels and digital disruption,” says Adam Markson, managing director in Accenture’s U.K. financial services strategy and consulting practice. "BCS Consulting has a strong track record helping firms address these issues. From designing solutions to technology implementation, BCS Consulting’s end-to-end capabilities help the sector create business models that drive new efficiencies and competitiveness, bolster resilience and keep pace with change."

BCS Consulting is the sixth acquisition that Accenture has made in the UK in 2021 following the acquisitions of Edenhouse and Infinity Works in February, Cirrus and REPL in March and Xoomworks in October.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

