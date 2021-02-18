Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

Revolut has rolled out touch-free QR code-based payments for business customers across Europe.

The services is targeted at business owners - from market stall traders to cafe proprietors - who can access QR codes on their phones using just the Revolut Business app, without needing to purchase any additional devices.

Users need to apply for a Revolut merchant account to access the feature, which generates a QR code which the customer can scan with the camera on their phone. The customer will then receive a prompt asking them to pay with Apple Pay, Visa or Mastercard and they can complete the payment from their own iOS or Android device.

Paulo Guichard, product owner for acquiring at Revolut says: “The popularity of QR codes has increased as this payment method is quick, easy and allows people to make socially distanced payments which are increasingly important during the global pandemic. We’ve removed the need for additional devices or hardware, as all business owners have to do is use their Revolut Business app and show customers a QR code to accept payments straight away through this efficient and touch free method.”

