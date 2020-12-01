Revolut launches Web app

Revolut is shifting from mobile-only to an online model, enabling its 13 million customers around the world to access their accounts from a desktop PC or laptop.

The Web-based version of the Revolut account provides customers with a complete overview of their transaction history and cards. They can also use the Web App to top up their account and contact customer support via an online chat function.



Customers can additionally go online to freeze/unfreeze their cards, block/unblock their PIN and toggle all other card security settings on or off in a few clicks.



Nik Storonsky, CEO and Founder at Revolut says: “Account access through a browser is highly requested by our customers, so we’re delighted to have built a safe and convenient web app that everyone can use when they need it. Our customers can now access their money anywhere and at any time, even if they don’t have their phone or card, or if they simply prefer checking their account from a computer.”